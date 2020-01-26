Advisor Partners LLC Buys 471 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 63,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,316,000 after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $107.22 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.