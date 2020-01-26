Advisor Partners LLC Buys 509 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.79. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

