Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 164,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. ValuEngine cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $63.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.46.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

