Advisor Partners LLC Has $938,000 Stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,052 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 15,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Investec lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $54.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. BHP Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

