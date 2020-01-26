Advisor Partners LLC Has $977,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 110,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 75,924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 477,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,435,000 after purchasing an additional 182,255 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

Shares of XEL opened at $67.17 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $67.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

