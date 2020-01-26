Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 188.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $107.79 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

