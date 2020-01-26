Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $921,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $20,309,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $134.29 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

TIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

