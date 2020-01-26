Advisor Partners LLC Sells 602 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UN. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 538.7% in the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,030 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $130,766,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,294 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 11.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,507,000 after acquiring an additional 292,943 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 585.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 209,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 178,872 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:UN opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.15.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

