Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 628,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,863 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.40% of Aecom worth $27,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aecom in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aecom by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aecom by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

ACM opened at $49.66 on Friday. Aecom has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aecom will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aecom news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.56 per share, with a total value of $8,512,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

