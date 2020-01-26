AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGF.B. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

AGF.B stock opened at C$6.80 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$4.51 and a 1 year high of C$6.74. The company has a market cap of $535.79 million and a P/E ratio of 13.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

