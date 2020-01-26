Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIMT. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of AIMT stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.02. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,645,900 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,246,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after purchasing an additional 535,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after acquiring an additional 164,038 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 752,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 82,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

