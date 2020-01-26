Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AC. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.23.

TSE AC opened at C$47.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Air Canada has a one year low of C$28.35 and a one year high of C$52.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 4.5599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total value of C$622,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at C$469,245.46. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 11,697 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.31, for a total transaction of C$541,683.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$209,458.32. Insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,358 in the last quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

