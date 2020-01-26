Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Canada from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.23.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$47.18 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.35 and a 1-year high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 4.5599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 11,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.31, for a total transaction of C$541,683.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$209,458.32. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total value of C$622,407.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at C$469,245.46. Insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $2,895,358 over the last three months.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

