Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 20,243 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.22% of Akamai Technologies worth $30,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,349,387 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $306,067,000 after buying an additional 143,955 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,571,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after buying an additional 27,557 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,114,380 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after buying an additional 220,249 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 789,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $68,171,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 535,929 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $97.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,494.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,887 shares of company stock worth $4,286,441 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

