Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALARF)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95, 300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62.

About Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.