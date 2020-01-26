Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners has set its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.40 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARLP shares. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Resource Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Fouch bought 5,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,750.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.