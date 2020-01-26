Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,750.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth $81,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth $160,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $236,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.