Allied Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

