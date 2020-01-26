Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.6% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Alphabet by 87.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Alphabet by 13.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 281,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,750,000 after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.67.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,387.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,264.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

