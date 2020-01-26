Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,833.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,815.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

