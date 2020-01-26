Analysts Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce $4.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $4.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $15.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $15.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.26 billion to $16.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JWN. UBS Group lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

JWN opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,330,978.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,720,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,759,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after buying an additional 543,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,093.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,951,000 after buying an additional 2,184,167 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after buying an additional 517,324 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,629,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,910,000 after buying an additional 185,822 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,960,000 after buying an additional 54,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

