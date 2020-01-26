Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.53 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KRP. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NYSE KRP opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $365.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $195,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

