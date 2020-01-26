Analysts Offer Predictions for SWISS RE LTD/S’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for SWISS RE LTD/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SWISS RE LTD/S’s FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

SSREY stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 0.34. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

SWISS RE LTD/S Company Profile

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

