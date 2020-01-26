Analysts Set Expectations for Lonestar Resources US Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:LONE)

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million.

LONE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Shares of LONE stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.95. Lonestar Resources US has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lonestar Resources US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 53,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

