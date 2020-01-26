ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $277.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.06 and its 200-day moving average is $229.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.27 and a 12-month high of $280.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $328,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total value of $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,764 shares of company stock worth $6,520,813 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.