Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s current price.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.90 and a beta of 0.92. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Antares Pharma news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $458,742.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,037.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,355 in the last quarter. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 68,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,603 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. 37.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.