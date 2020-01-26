Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC cut shares of Antofagasta to a reduce rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 835 ($10.98) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 903.57 ($11.89).

ANTO stock opened at GBX 875.60 ($11.52) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 931.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 891.26. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

