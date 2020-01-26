Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Analysts expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to post $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Apache’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Apache in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

APA stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85, a PEG ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. Apache has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $38.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob acquired 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Apache by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apache by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Apache by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Apache by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Apache by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 36,320 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

