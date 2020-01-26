Aphria (TSE:APHA) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Aphria Inc (TSE:APHA)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.18 and last traded at C$7.21, 3,022,527 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 4,157,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.58.

APHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital cut their target price on Aphria from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Pi Financial cut their target price on Aphria from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark cut their target price on Aphria from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC raised Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

