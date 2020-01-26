Arconic (ARNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect Arconic to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Arconic has set its FY19 guidance at $2.07-2.11 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arconic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arconic stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARNC. Cowen upgraded shares of Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

In other Arconic news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,837. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

