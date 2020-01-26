Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Downgraded by Longbow Research to Underperform

Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Arconic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.22.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.49. Arconic has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

In other Arconic news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Arconic by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Arconic by 8,990.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

