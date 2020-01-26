Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASC. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $9.79.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 223.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 70,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 55.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

