Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 2.1% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $38.50 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

