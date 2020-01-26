ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €280.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €282.46 ($328.44).

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.