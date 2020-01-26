ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,450.59 ($45.39).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,184 ($41.88) on Friday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,206.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,848.51.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total transaction of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

