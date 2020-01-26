AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 7,475 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,200 ($107.87) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,659 ($100.75) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,606.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,218.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The company has a market cap of $100.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.05. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of £727.50 ($956.99).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.