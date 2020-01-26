ATCO Ltd. Class II (TSE:ACO.Y) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.95

ATCO Ltd. Class II (TSE:ACO.Y)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$51.95 and last traded at C$52.00, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $686.68 million and a PE ratio of 10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.10.

ATCO Ltd. Class II Company Profile (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

