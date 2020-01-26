Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a d rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.29.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $146.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -137.19, a PEG ratio of 134.08 and a beta of 1.24. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $150.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.33.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 391,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.4% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 383,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 499.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,797,000 after purchasing an additional 310,717 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 35.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after purchasing an additional 65,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

