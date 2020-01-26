AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.1% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

T stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

