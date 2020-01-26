AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,304,000 after acquiring an additional 83,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AT&T by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AT&T by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,215,000 after acquiring an additional 529,341 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,875,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,900,000 after acquiring an additional 296,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

