AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after buying an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 63.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,422,000 after buying an additional 2,220,433 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 82.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,546,000 after buying an additional 1,704,159 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 233.3% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after buying an additional 1,021,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after buying an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.50 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

