AudioCodes (AUDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter.

AUDC stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.34 million, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.59.

AUDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

