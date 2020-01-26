Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 494 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 452 ($5.95) to GBX 494 ($6.50) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AUTO. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to an add rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 604 ($7.95) to GBX 688 ($9.05) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.60).

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 595.60 ($7.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 580.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 545.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 26.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 442.90 ($5.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

