Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.45

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 28249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $401.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 3,576.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,451,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 126.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 53,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 120.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 645,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

