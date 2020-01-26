Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.17 Million

Analysts predict that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will report sales of $100.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.52 million. Avalara reported sales of $76.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $374.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.50 million to $375.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $467.75 million, with estimates ranging from $460.80 million to $472.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVLR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.96.

In related news, Director Justin Sadrian sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $1,345,100.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $1,265,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 763,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,406,494.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,178 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 1,145.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara during the second quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the third quarter worth $49,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avalara during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 47.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

AVLR opened at $82.36 on Friday. Avalara has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

