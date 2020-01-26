BAE Systems (LON:BA) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 670 ($8.81) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 615 ($8.09).

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.81) price objective (down from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 652.30 ($8.58).

BA opened at GBX 643.80 ($8.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 587.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 560.59.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

