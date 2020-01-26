Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €5.60 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.42 ($6.30).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

