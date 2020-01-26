Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BOH opened at $91.93 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $74.78 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

