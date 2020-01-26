Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$77.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.60.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$73.34 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$67.17 and a 52-week high of C$76.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.82. The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7399993 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

