Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BANR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.83. Banner has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $64.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.27.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banner will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $42,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Banner in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Banner by 19.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Banner by 6.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the third quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

